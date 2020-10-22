UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Has Always Had Special Relations With Both Armenia, Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow had always had special relationships with Yerevan and Baku who are both Russia's strategically important partners despite the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow had always had special relationships with Yerevan and Baku who are both Russia's strategically important partners despite the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"You said that Russia has always had special ties with Armenia. But we have always had special relationship with Azerbaijan, too," Putin told an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president added that over 2 million Armenians and nearly the same number of Azerbaijanis resided in Russia, noting that all those people had very close ties to Russia and its citizens.

"That is why both Armenia and Azerbaijan are equally important partners, and it is a big tragedy for us that people die there. We want to build full-fledged relationship with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Putin said.

"As you know, I am in a very close contact with [Azerbaijani] President [Ilham] Aliev and [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan. We hold phone talks several times a day," the president noted.

