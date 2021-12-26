UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Has Different Options In Response To NATO Eastward Expansion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Putin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - The Russian response to NATO's eastward expansion can vary, depending on recommendations of the country's military experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"It can be most diverse. This depends on the suggestions that our military experts will give me," Putin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The president also stated that Moscow had proposed its strategic security guarantees to the United States and NATO to achieve a diplomatic result.

"We did not suggest (those guarantees) to blackball or stop something, in the context of this diplomatic process, but to achieve a diplomatic negotiations result that is legally set, as I said already, within the framework of the documents that we proposed. And we will work toward it specifically," Putin stated.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States December Sunday

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

3 hours ago
 DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambass ..

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.