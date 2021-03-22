Putin Says Russia Has Managed to Stabilize Coronavirus Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Monday that the country had managed to stabilize the coronavirus incidence.

Speaking at a videoconference on the coronavirus immunization campaign, the Russian president thanked vaccine producers for their dedicated service.

"Thanks to your effort and the efficient work of our scientific and research institutions, of the entire Russian healthcare system, we have managed to stabilize the situation with the coronavirus infection," Putin said.