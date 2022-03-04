Putin Says Russia Has No Bad Intentions Towards Its Neighbors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia has no bad intentions towards the neighboring countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We do not have any (bad intentions), we have always talked about it, we do not have any bad intentions towards our neighbors," Putin said at the ceremony of raising the Russian flag on the Marshal Rokossovsky ferry.

Russia only responds to other countries' negative actions, the leader added.