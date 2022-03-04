UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Has No Bad Intentions Towards Its Neighbors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia has no bad intentions towards the neighboring countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We do not have any (bad intentions), we have always talked about it, we do not have any bad intentions towards our neighbors," Putin said at the ceremony of raising the Russian flag on the Marshal Rokossovsky ferry.

Russia only responds to other countries' negative actions, the leader added.

