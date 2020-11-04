Putin Says Russia in Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan on Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can be solved peacefully, Russia is in contact with both Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conflict and hopes that there will be a solution that works for everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

The pressident stressed that Russia was "in contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"We hope that we will be able to reach result that works for all people, who live in the region, and do it peacefully," the president said.