Putin Says Russia, Iran, Turkey Achieved Much On Syria, Set Basis For Political Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:26 PM

Russia, Iran and Turkey have achieved much on Syria and created basis for the political settlement of the conflict in the Middle Eastern country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia, Iran and Turkey have achieved much on Syria and created basis for the political settlement of the conflict in the middle Eastern country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a joint video conference dedicated to Syria on Wednesday.

"Together, we really managed to do a lot in Syria � violence is considerably reduced, peaceful life is gradually being restored, and most importantly, the prerequisites for a stable political and diplomatic settlement on the bases of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 are created," Putin said.

The Russian leader also said that one of main goals of the trilateral summit was to analyze the current situation in Syria and agree what else can be done for its long-term normalization.

Putin added that the most strained situation persists in the territories that are not controlled by Damascus, in Idlib de-escalation zone, and in the northeastern Syria, where terrorists stepped up their activities.

"Efforts taken [by the three countries] are still bringing results. For example, since the introduction of the ceasefire, the situation in [Idlib] de-escalation zone has significantly stabilized," Putin added.

The leader added that the three countries could also contribute a lot to the post-conflict reconstruction of economic and social life in Syria.

