Putin Says Russia-Iran-Turkey Efforts Stabilized Situation In Syria, Reduced Violence

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

Putin Says Russia-Iran-Turkey Efforts Stabilized Situation in Syria, Reduced Violence

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said at an Ankara summit with the leaders of Iran and Turkey that the trilateral efforts within the framework of the Astana peace process made it possible to stabilize the situation in Syria and reduce the level of violence in the conflict-torn country

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said at an Ankara summit with the leaders of Iran and Turkey that the trilateral efforts within the framework of the Astana peace process made it possible to stabilize the situation in Syria and reduce the level of violence in the conflict-torn country.

"The Astana process, to which Russia, Turkey and Iran act as guarantors, is an effective mechanism of promoting the Syrian peace process ... Our joint efforts made it possible to stabilize the situation on the Syrian soil and reduce the level of violence," Putin said.

He stressed that the de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib is to be prevented from becoming a terrorist nest.

"The de-escalation zone must not become a refuge of various kings of extremists and especially serve as a platform for armed provocations. Honorable colleagues, we should jointly take additional steps to completely eliminate the terrorist threat stemming from the Idlib zone," Putin said.

