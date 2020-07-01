Putin Says Russia-Iran-Turkey Humanitarian Aid to Syria Vital Amid COVID-19, Sanctions

Cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey on humanitarian aspects of the Syrian conflict is getting increasingly important amid the coronavirus pandemic and toughening sanctions on the war-stricken country, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey on humanitarian aspects of the Syrian conflict is getting increasingly important amid the coronavirus pandemic and toughening sanctions on the war-stricken country, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Out troika could do much for the post-conflict reconstruction of Syria, restoration of the economy and social sphere, the return of refugees and internally displaced people. Amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, the coordination of our efforts on the humanitarian track of the conflict settlement is getting even greater relevance," Putin said at an online trilateral summit on Syria.

The president went on to stress that the Syrian economy is suffering not only from the years of conflict, but also sanctions.

Putin noted that the despite the fact that over 9 million of Syrians, which is more than half of the entire population, are in need of food assistance, the sanctions pressure from the West is only tightening. According to the Russian leader, the latest batch of US sanctions clearly pursues a goal of "economic strangulation" of Syria.

He therefore reiterated the importance of joint efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and support Syrian people.