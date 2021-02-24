UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Keeps Facing Containment Policy Aimed At Undermining National Values

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Russia Keeps Facing Containment Policy Aimed at Undermining National Values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is facing a containment policy that is aimed at undermining its national values and hampering its development, president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, also pointing to a foreign information campaign aimed at downplaying Russia's medical achievements.

"We are also facing the so-called Russia containment policy. Actually, this has long been a well-known fact. I am not referring to competition, which is natural in the international relations, I am talking about a consistent aggressive policy aimed at hampering our development, bringing it to a halt, ... provoking domestic instability and undermining values that unite the Russian society," Putin told the Russian Federal Security Service.

Some countries are not even trying to conceal their unfriendly approach, as they pursue information campaigns based on some conspiracy theories, the Russian leader went on to say.

"There is a targeted information campaign against us, with opinionated groundless accusations related to a whole range of issues. They are already resorting to absurd, I would even say anecdotic conspiracy theories. For example, we have recently witnessed attempts to cast discredit on our medical achievements, including in the fight against coronavirus," Putin continued.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

21 seconds ago

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.