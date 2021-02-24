Putin Says Russia Keeps Facing Containment Policy Aimed at Undermining National Values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is facing a containment policy that is aimed at undermining its national values and hampering its development, president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, also pointing to a foreign information campaign aimed at downplaying Russia's medical achievements.

"We are also facing the so-called Russia containment policy. Actually, this has long been a well-known fact. I am not referring to competition, which is natural in the international relations, I am talking about a consistent aggressive policy aimed at hampering our development, bringing it to a halt, ... provoking domestic instability and undermining values that unite the Russian society," Putin told the Russian Federal Security Service.

Some countries are not even trying to conceal their unfriendly approach, as they pursue information campaigns based on some conspiracy theories, the Russian leader went on to say.

"There is a targeted information campaign against us, with opinionated groundless accusations related to a whole range of issues. They are already resorting to absurd, I would even say anecdotic conspiracy theories. For example, we have recently witnessed attempts to cast discredit on our medical achievements, including in the fight against coronavirus," Putin continued.