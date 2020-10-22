Putin Says Russia Managed to Balance Needs of Social Sphere, Economy During COVID-19

Russian has managed to find a balance between putting the live and health of citizens first during the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously safeguarding the economy from its shocks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Life and health or citizens, undoubtedly, come first. Naturally, life and health are linked to the health care systems, which should be strongly supported by the Federal and other budgets. Economy should be functioning for revenues to ... the state budget to grow. Everything is so interconnected.

It is pivotal to strike a balance. I think that we have managed to strike this balance from the very beginning," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president said Russia has taken a number of "serious steps" to support the economy throughout the pandemic.

"The assistance has amounted to 4.5 percent of GDP ... We have managed to use those resources very efficiently - we've supported our citizens, families with children, small and medium-sized businesses, some enterprises and even industries," Putin said.