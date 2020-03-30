UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Managed To Prevent Significant Growth Of COVID-19 Cases Over Past Weeks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Putin Says Russia Managed to Prevent Significant Growth of COVID-19 Cases Over Past Weeks

Russia managed to prevent the significant growth in the number of cases of the coronavirus in previous weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russia managed to prevent the significant growth in the number of cases of the coronavirus in previous weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Our actions must be reasonable and professional.

Thanks to such an approach, we managed to win time today and the explosive spread of the coronavirus infection in previous weeks. And we need to fully and efficiently use the time we have saved," Putin said.

The president once again called on the elderly citizens of Russia to stay home amid the outbreak.

