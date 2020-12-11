UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia May Devise Response To Offense Against Russians Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Putin Says Russia May Devise Response to Offense Against Russians Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he could not rule out creating special response norms for any offense against Russian reporters and other Russian citizens abroad.

At Putin's meeting with the council on the human rights, journalist Kirill Vyshinsky raised the issue of discrimination and suggested developing a draft law that would qualify this as a criminal offense.

"What you have suggested is to formulate some criminal code for the cases of restrictions or unlawful actions regarding our citizens, including reporters, abroad. This could be done, of course. We do have that, in the existing legislation. But we could create some special norms," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

30 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

46 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.