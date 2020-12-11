Putin Says Russia May Devise Response to Offense Against Russians Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he could not rule out creating special response norms for any offense against Russian reporters and other Russian citizens abroad.

At Putin's meeting with the council on the human rights, journalist Kirill Vyshinsky raised the issue of discrimination and suggested developing a draft law that would qualify this as a criminal offense.

"What you have suggested is to formulate some criminal code for the cases of restrictions or unlawful actions regarding our citizens, including reporters, abroad. This could be done, of course. We do have that, in the existing legislation. But we could create some special norms," Putin said.