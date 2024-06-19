Open Menu

Putin Says Russia, N. Korea Fighting 'US Hegemony'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Putin says Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow and Pyongyang were fighting "US hegemony", while North Korea's Kim Jong Un claimed their partnership furthered "peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin was in the reclusive country for a rare state visit, where the two leaders signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" to further deepen military, economic and political ties.

"Today, we are fighting together against the hegemonism and neo-colonial practices of the United States and its satellites," Russian state news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

Kim called the treaty signed between the countries a "grand, great programme that will faithfully guarantee Korean-Russian relations for a century.

"

He said it "fully contributes to maintaining peace and stability in the region" and would put the "security situation of both countries on a more reliable foundation," Russian state news agencies reported.

The growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang has caused alarm in South Korea as well as in the West and in Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have accused North Korea of providing ammunition and missiles to Russia to fire on Ukraine, and Kyiv has reported finding fragments of North Korean munitions on the battlefield.

Related Topics

Century Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Alliance South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From World