Putin Says Russia Needs Digital Transformation In Coming Decades, AI Everywhere
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia needs to focus on digital transformation in the coming decades, introduce artificial intelligence wherever possible, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.
"In the coming decades, we have to carry out a digital transformation of the entire country, all of Russia, introduce artificial intelligence technology everywhere, big data analysis," Putin said at AI Journey conference.