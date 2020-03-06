Putin Says Russia Needs Guarantees to Prevent Destabilization of Situation in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia needs guarantees that the situation would not return to the difficulties, faced by the country in the past, and that any attempts to destabilize the situation would be futile, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

"We need guarantees to rule out the return to the situation that we do not want to face again. [It is also needed] to prevent new attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Many of you witnessed difficult periods [of Russian history]. I believe that nothing similar should happen ... in the future," Putin said.