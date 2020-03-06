UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Needs Guarantees To Prevent Destabilization Of Situation In Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

Putin Says Russia Needs Guarantees to Prevent Destabilization of Situation in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia needs guarantees that the situation would not return to the difficulties, faced by the country in the past, and that any attempts to destabilize the situation would be futile, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

"We need guarantees to rule out the return to the situation that we do not want to face again. [It is also needed] to prevent new attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Many of you witnessed difficult periods [of Russian history]. I believe that nothing similar should happen ... in the future," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

1 hour ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

3 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.