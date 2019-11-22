Putin Says Russia Needs to Expand Range of Drones, Robots, Lasers, High-Tech Weaponry

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there was a need to expand the country's range of reconnaissance and combat drones, robots, laser and hypersonic systems in precision weapons

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there was a need to expand the country's range of reconnaissance and combat drones, robots, laser and hypersonic systems in precision weapons.

"[Russia's] range of reconnaissance and combat drones, laser and hypersonic systems, weapons based on new technology and robot complexes needs to be expanded," Putin said.