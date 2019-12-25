Putin Says Russia Needs To Increase Domestic Support For Industrial Exports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:48 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it was necessary to increase domestic support for Russia's industrial exports and that the export plan was not met by $8 billion
"Another sector where we need to significantly increase efforts is support for industrial exports .
.. [Russia] did not meet its industrial exports plan by $8 billion," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.