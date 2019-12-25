Putin Says Russia Needs to Increase Domestic Support for Industrial Exports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it was necessary to increase domestic support for Russia 's industrial exports and that the export plan was not met by $8 billion

"Another sector where we need to significantly increase efforts is support for industrial exports .

.. [Russia] did not meet its industrial exports plan by $8 billion," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.