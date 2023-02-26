UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Not Objecting To Participation Of NATO Countries In New START Discussion

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Putin Says Russia Not Objecting to Participation of NATO Countries in New START Discussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russia does not object to participation of NATO countries in a discussion related to the suspension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

During his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the arms control treaty with the US.

"NATO has made a statement on the matter (the arms control treaty suspension) and at the same it requested a discussion on the issue. If it is true, we have no objection, let them take part in this discussion," Putin told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program.

