UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Now Facing New, Especially Difficult Stage Of COVID-19 Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Putin Says Russia Now Facing New, Especially Difficult Stage of COVID-19 Epidemic

Russia has managed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, but is facing its most difficult stage now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia has managed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, but is facing its most difficult stage now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We managed to slow down the spread of the epidemic, but the situation remains very difficult," the president said during a meeting on countering the spread of the coronavirus in Russian regions.

"We are now facing a new, most intense stage in the fight against the epidemic. The risks of getting infected are now the highest. The threat, the mortal danger of the virus persists, and this can affect anyone," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Gov't to Draft Plan to Restore Cit ..

1 minute ago

Air Cargo Drops 15% in March, Capacity Limits Thre ..

2 minutes ago

Haftar's Unilateral Withdrawal From Skhirat Deal V ..

2 minutes ago

Big US Firms Taking Small Business Loans Must Repa ..

2 minutes ago

MNAs meet Prime Minister

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.