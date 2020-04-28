Putin Says Russia Now Facing New, Especially Difficult Stage of COVID-19 Epidemic

Russia has managed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, but is facing its most difficult stage now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia has managed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, but is facing its most difficult stage now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We managed to slow down the spread of the epidemic, but the situation remains very difficult," the president said during a meeting on countering the spread of the coronavirus in Russian regions.

"We are now facing a new, most intense stage in the fight against the epidemic. The risks of getting infected are now the highest. The threat, the mortal danger of the virus persists, and this can affect anyone," Putin said.