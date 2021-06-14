Putin Says Russia Open to Prisoner Swap with US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday said he would consider a prisoner exchange with the United States as there are more Russians in US prisons than Americans in Russian prisons.

"Yes, of course," Putin replied during an interview when asked if a prisoner swap was something he would consider.

"I know we have certain US citizens who are in prison after convicted. But if one considers the number of Russian Federation citizens who are in US prisons than these numbers don't even compare," he said.