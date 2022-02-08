(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia strongly opposes the expansion of NATO by adding new members in the East, it is illogical to say that Russia is acting aggressively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of NATO by adding new members in the East, because this: a) poses a common threat to us ” further expansion of NATO to our borders, we are not moving toward NATO, but NATO is moving toward us.

Therefore, saying that Russia is aggressive at least does not correspond to common sense," Putin said at a press conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.