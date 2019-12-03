UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Ready For Cooperation With NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia is open to cooperation with NATO as a two-day summit of the Western alliance opened in London

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia is open to cooperation with NATO as a two-day summit of the Western alliance opened in London.

"We have repeatedly expressed readiness to jointly resist real threats including international terrorism, local armed conflicts (and) the danger of uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Putin said, Russian news agencies reported.

Related Topics

NATO Russia London Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in third quarter

2 minutes ago

US Secretary Pompeo, Afghan Chief Executive Discus ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Intends to Uphold Ceasefire Deal Obligation ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Apprehends Nearly 3,500 EU-Bound Migrants E ..

2 minutes ago

World famous PTE academic test centre opens in fed ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Vucic to Discuss Bilateral, Regional, Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.