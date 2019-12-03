Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia is open to cooperation with NATO as a two-day summit of the Western alliance opened in London

"We have repeatedly expressed readiness to jointly resist real threats including international terrorism, local armed conflicts (and) the danger of uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Putin said, Russian news agencies reported.