Putin Says Russia Ready for Normal Dialogue With EU if Bloc Shows Interest - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia is ready to have a normal dialogue with the European Union if the bloc shows interest in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"An exchange of views was held on the state and prospects for the development of Russian-EU relations. It was stated that the solution of such acute modern problems as cybersecurity, the fight against international terrorism, health, climate, and the resolution of regional conflicts would be facilitated by building constructive and predictable relations between Russia and the EU, return to normal and respectful dialogue.

As Vladimir Putin pointed out, Russia is ready for this if a real reciprocal interest is shown on the part of the European Union," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed bilateral Moscow-Paris relations during the phone conversation, the Kremlin added.