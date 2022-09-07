Putin Says Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any State That Wants It

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia is ready to cooperate with any state that wants it, and will do it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, expressing confidence that in the end everything will return to normal.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin said that justice in the world and the stability of the world order was in respect for the interests of other countries, regardless of the size of the territory, GDP and the availability of modern weapons, as well as in respect for international law.

"We have always proceeded from this and will continue to proceed, and we will fight for our sovereignty. Let no one doubt that we are ready in these conditions to cooperate with any state that wants it, and we will do it. I am sure that in the end this is how everything will turn out, everything will return to normal," Putin said.

