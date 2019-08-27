UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Ready To Organize Flights Of Turkish Pilots On Su-30SM Fighter Jets

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Russia is ready to allow Turkish pilots to test-fly Su-30SM fighter jets

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Russia is ready to allow Turkish pilots to test-fly Su-30SM fighter jets.

Putin held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the MAKS-2019 airshow.

"Our guests from Turkey began to get acquainted with the achievements of the Russian aircraft-manufacturing industry, they watched the flight program. We showed the SU-35 multirole fighters, the fifth-generation SU-57 fighter during the program," Putin said at the joint press conference with erdogan after the talks.

"We are also ready to organize flights of Turkish pilots on SU-30SM fighters," Putin added.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.

