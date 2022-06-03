Putin Says Russia Ready to Raise Wheat Exports to 50Mln Tonnes Next Year

Russia is ready to raise wheat exports to 50 million tonnes next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

"In the current agricultural year, 2021, 2022, we will export 37 million tonnes, and in 2022-2023, I think, we will raise this export to 50 million tonnes," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.