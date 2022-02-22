Putin Says Russia Recognizes Independence of DPR, LPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) We must immediately recognize the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), this decision is long overdue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Those who embarked on the path of bloodshed, violence, lawlessness did not recognize and do not recognize any other decision of Donbas, except for the military one. In this regard, I consider it necessary to take a long overdue decision ” to immediately recognize the independence of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in an address to the Russians.