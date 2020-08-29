UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Recognizes Legitimacy Of Presidential Election In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, August 29 (Sputnik) - Russia recognizes the legitimacy of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday in an interview with the Rossiya 1 television channel

"The Belarusian authorities have invited the OSCE ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] to take part in monitoring the elections. Why did not it come? This immediately makes us think that, in fact, a position on the results of these elections had already been formulated.

"The Belarusian authorities have invited the OSCE ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] to take part in monitoring the elections. Why did not it come? This immediately makes us think that, in fact, a position on the results of these elections had already been formulated.

Therefore, someone may doubt the results but I have every reason to doubt that those who doubt [the election results] were completely honest," Putin said.

"Therefore, we proceed from the fact that the election took place. We � I did it right away � we recognized its legitimacy. And as you know, I congratulated Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko on his victory in this election. That is all," Putin added.

