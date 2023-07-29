Putin Says Russia-Republic of Congo Trade 85% Up in January-April of 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and the Republic of the Congo increased by 85% in January-April this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"In January-April this year, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 85%. Good performance," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.