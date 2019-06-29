Putin Says Russia, Saudis Back OPEC+ Deal Extension

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Saudi Arabia want the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts to be prolonged, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday after meeting the Saudi crown prince on the G20 margins in Japan

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia want the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts to be prolonged, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday after meeting the Saudi crown prince on the G20 margins in Japan.

"Indeed we discussed outlooks for extending the OPEC oil cuts. I want to inform you that we reached a consensus.

We will extend it, at least we will back the extension both Russia and Saudi Arabia," he told reporters.

Putin added that Russia did not want deeper cuts and would back the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.

"The length of the extension is still to be decided. It could be six or nine months, possibly six," the Russian president said.