UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia, Saudis Back OPEC+ Deal Extension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

Putin Says Russia, Saudis Back OPEC+ Deal Extension

Russia and Saudi Arabia want the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts to be prolonged, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday after meeting the Saudi crown prince on the G20 margins in Japan

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia want the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts to be prolonged, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday after meeting the Saudi crown prince on the G20 margins in Japan.

"Indeed we discussed outlooks for extending the OPEC oil cuts. I want to inform you that we reached a consensus.

We will extend it, at least we will back the extension both Russia and Saudi Arabia," he told reporters.

Putin added that Russia did not want deeper cuts and would back the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.

"The length of the extension is still to be decided. It could be six or nine months, possibly six," the Russian president said.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Japan Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Maritime Cooperative Continuum: Pakistan Navy's Ev ..

20 minutes ago

PM Imran to again include Babar Awan in federal ca ..

20 minutes ago

Saudi team due in Pakistan Sunday to initiate Road ..

2 minutes ago

May Says G20 Leaders Agree on Need to Avoid Escala ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal says yes for marriage, Aamir Liaquat react ..

44 minutes ago

Two dacoits held in karachi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.