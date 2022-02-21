UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Sees Threats, Blackmail Coming From Western Countries

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Putin Says Russia Sees Threats, Blackmail Coming From Western Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow is facing attempts of threats and blackmail by Western countries.

"We see threats and blackmail from our Western colleagues. We understand the reasons behind such a step, but we also understand the current situation," Putin told a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisa ..

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal Colle ..

CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal College for Women on March 4: Sh Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting o ..

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Russia threat

4 minutes ago
 95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain ..

Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain Tactical Nuclear Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukrain ..

Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebels

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>