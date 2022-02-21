Putin Says Russia Sees Threats, Blackmail Coming From Western Countries
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow is facing attempts of threats and blackmail by Western countries.
"We see threats and blackmail from our Western colleagues. We understand the reasons behind such a step, but we also understand the current situation," Putin told a meeting of the Russian Security Council.