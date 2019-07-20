UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Seriously Concerned About US-Iran Confrontation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was seriously concerned about the confrontation between the United States and Iran because it was taking place near the borders with Russia and could destabilize the situation around Iran.

"This worries us very much because it is happening near our borders. It may destabilize the situation around Iran, affect some countries with which we have very close relations, cause additional waves of refugees in large numbers, may cause significant damage to the global economy and world energy industry," Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone.

