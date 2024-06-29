Open Menu

Putin Says Russia Should Produce Previously Banned Missiles

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Putin says Russia should produce previously banned missiles

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia should start producing short and intermediate-range missiles that were previously banned under a now-defunct arms treaty with the United States.

Putin was referring to missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (300-3,400 miles) that were banned under the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2019, citing Russia's failure to comply. The Kremlin said at the time that it would abide by a moratorium on production if the US did not deploy missiles within striking distance of Russia.

In a televised address to his top security officials on Friday, Putin said the United States had started using such missiles in training exercises in Denmark.

"We need to react to this and make decisions about what we should do next in this area.

It seems that we need to start producing these strike systems," Putin said.

"And then, based on the reality of the actual situation, make decisions about where to deploy them for our security," he said.

Several Cold War-era arms deals between the two countries, designed to limit a nuclear arms race and cool tensions at the height of superpower rivalry, have lapsed or been terminated in recent years.

Russia suspended last year its participation in the New START treaty, the last nuclear weapons pact between the two sides.

The United States has supplied shorter-range missiles to Ukraine to support Kyiv in the conflict with Russia.

Last month it partially lifted a ban on Ukraine using those weapons against targets on Russian territory, drawing warnings of a potentially dangerous escalation in Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Denmark 2019 From Top Race

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

2 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

2 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

2 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

2 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

2 hours ago
2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

2 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

2 hours ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

2 hours ago
 Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace p ..

Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan

2 hours ago
 Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony ..

Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram

2 hours ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World