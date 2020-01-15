UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidential Republic

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidential Republic

Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, with the president retaining the ability to dismiss prime ministers and their deputies, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after putting forward an offer to empower the parliament to assign prime ministerial candidates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, with the president retaining the ability to dismiss prime ministers and their deputies, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after putting forward an offer to empower the parliament to assign prime ministerial candidates.

"I am sure that our country, with its huge territory, complex national-territorial organization and diversity of cultural and historical traditions, cannot develop normally and, I would say, simply exist in a stable manner as a parliamentary republic. Russia should remain a strong parliamentary republic," Putin said in his annual address to the national legislature.

He added that the president should have the right to dismiss prime ministers and deputy prime ministers.

"The president should retain direct control over the armed forces and all the law enforcement agencies," Putin added.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

14 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

14 minutes ago

Putin Says to Introduce High-Speed Internet Throug ..

14 seconds ago

Boeing delivery of commercial jets lowest in more ..

16 seconds ago

NAVTTC to establish 50 smart class rooms with supp ..

17 seconds ago

VC emphasizes imparting education in mother tongue ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.