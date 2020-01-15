Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidential Republic

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, with the president retaining the ability to dismiss prime ministers and their deputies, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after putting forward an offer to empower the parliament to assign prime ministerial candidates.

"I am sure that our country, with its huge territory, complex national-territorial organization and diversity of cultural and historical traditions, cannot develop normally and, I would say, simply exist in a stable manner as a parliamentary republic. Russia should remain a strong parliamentary republic," Putin said in his annual address to the national legislature.

He added that the president should have the right to dismiss prime ministers and deputy prime ministers.

"The president should retain direct control over the armed forces and all the law enforcement agencies," Putin added.