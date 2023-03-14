Putin Says Russia Struggling to Probe Nord Stream Incident, Not Being Allowed to Scene

It is very difficult for Russia to conduct its own investigation into the Nord Stream terrorist attack if it is not allowed to investigate, but the terrorist attack there was carried out at the state level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) It is very difficult for Russia to conduct its own investigation into the Nord Stream terrorist attack if it is not allowed to investigate, but the terrorist attack there was carried out at the state level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is very difficult for us to conduct our own investigation if we are not allowed to the site of this terrorist attack. The fact that this is a terrorist attack is no longer a secret to anyone. In my opinion, everyone has already recognized this. Moreover, the terrorist attack was clearly committed at the state level because no amateurs can commit such actions," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.