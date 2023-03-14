UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Struggling To Probe Nord Stream Incident, Not Being Allowed To Scene

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Putin Says Russia Struggling to Probe Nord Stream Incident, Not Being Allowed to Scene

It is very difficult for Russia to conduct its own investigation into the Nord Stream terrorist attack if it is not allowed to investigate, but the terrorist attack there was carried out at the state level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) It is very difficult for Russia to conduct its own investigation into the Nord Stream terrorist attack if it is not allowed to investigate, but the terrorist attack there was carried out at the state level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is very difficult for us to conduct our own investigation if we are not allowed to the site of this terrorist attack. The fact that this is a terrorist attack is no longer a secret to anyone. In my opinion, everyone has already recognized this. Moreover, the terrorist attack was clearly committed at the state level because no amateurs can commit such actions," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Nord Vladimir Putin SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

4 minutes ago
 US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Cap ..

US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Capital - Pentagon

30 seconds ago
 FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

24 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

34 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.