UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia-Syria Trade Grew 7% Y/Y In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Russia-Syria trade is on the rise, the growth was 7% last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia-Syria trade is on the rise, the growth was 7% last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our relations are developing, including in the economic sphere. Over the past year, a seven percent increase in trade was recorded," he said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad

The Russian president recalled that next year would mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

"I propose to carry out our work today in two stages: at the first stage, we will conduct it together with our colleagues from both sides, and then we will have the opportunity to talk face-to-face during the working lunch. There are all opportunities to discuss almost all the most important topics our cooperation," Putin said.

