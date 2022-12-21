Putin Says Russia To Continue Building Up Its Military Potential
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia will continue to increase its military potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The armed forces and the combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And, of course, we will build up this process," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.