Putin Says Russia To Continue Supporting Central African Republic

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Russia will continue to support the Central African Republic, there is serious potential for developing cooperation in mining, energy and agriculture projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia will continue to support the Central African Republic, there is serious potential for developing cooperation in mining, energy and agriculture projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are providing you with practical assistance and intend to continue to do this. Unfortunately, trade and economic ties are lagging behind the general level of cooperation. But we are determined to change this situation, including by promoting a number of promising projects... Serious potential is seen in such areas as joint mining, development of energy and agriculture complex projects, supply of Russian equipment and agricultural machinery," Putin said at a meeting with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Russia appreciates the support of Central African Republic in the United Nations, as well as other international organizations, Putin added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

