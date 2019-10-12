Putin Says Russia to Develop Missile Strike Systems Able to Penetrate Any Missile Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will be working on missile strike systems that would be able to surpass any missile defense system in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will be working on missile strike systems that would be able to surpass any missile defense system in the world.

"We will work on such missile strike systems that will certainly overcome any missile defense system.

We will do it, now it is already obvious, because missile defense systems are aimed against ballistic missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory, while we have improved them many times and, moreover, have created other weapons, which no one in the world has," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters in an interview.