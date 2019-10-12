UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia To Leave Syria If Country's Future Legitimate Leadership Decides So

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

If the future legitimate leadership of Syria does not need presence of the Russian military in the country, Moscow will withdraw its forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding that all foreign troops present in the Arab republic illegally should leave the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) If the future legitimate leadership of Syria does not need presence of the Russian military in the country, Moscow will withdraw its forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding that all foreign troops present in the Arab republic illegally should leave the country.

"All who have illegitimate presence on a territory of any state, in this case, in the Syrian Arab Republic, must leave this territory. This applies to all states in general. If the future legitimate leadership of Syria says that it no longer needs the presence of the Russian Armed Forces, this will also apply to the Russian Federation, of course," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

