Putin Says Russia To Pursue Only Those Policies That Meet Its Vital Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russia will remain faithful to traditional values and, as a powerful and independent nation, will pursue only those policies that meet its fundamental interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is a strong, independent world power. On the international stage, we are committed to pursuing only such policies that meet the vital interests of our Fatherland," Putin said on the occasion of National Flag Day, celebrated on August 22 in Russia.

He recalled that the Russian flag, raised on Russia's first warship over three centuries ago, remained Russia's symbol in difficult, challenging periods and has firmly entered the lives of Russian citizens as an integral part of the Russian statehood, a symbol of unity and people's readiness to uphold national interests.

"The national flag symbolizes our faith in our traditional values that we will never give up - truth and justice, solidarity and mercy, and respect for Russia's centuries-long uninterrupted history, the achievements and victories of our ancestors that inspire us to care for and defend our Motherland and never permit any foreign hegemony or diktat. The desire to live according to our own will, to choose our own path and to follow it, has become part of our people's genetic code," Putin said.

