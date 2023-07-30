Putin Says Russia to Receive More Income After Exit From Grain Deal, Ready to Share It

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Prices on the world market after Russia's exit from the grain deal have grown, so Russia will receive more income and is ready to share part of it with the poorest countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"When we announced that we were withdrawing from the grain deal, prices on the world market grew a little. This means that our companies will receive more, which means we will receive more taxes. And if we receive more taxes, we will share some of our income with the poorest countries and deliver certain amounts of food for free," Putin told journalists.