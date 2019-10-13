Putin Says Russia to Support Any Deal on Israeli-Palestinian Settlement Leading to Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Moscow is ready to support any deal on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement that would lead to peace and be based on a two-state solution approach, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released on Sunday.

"As for 'the deal of the century.' Well, we will support any deal that leads to peace, but we need to understand what it exactly is. After all, details of these proposals under the so-called 'deal of the century' are still not clear.

The United States has presented them neither to the world and domestic public, nor the middle East and Palestine," Putin told the Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters.

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner presented the economic part of the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, dubbed "the deal of the century." The plan, however, did not include any direct proposals on how the dialogue between Israel and Palestine could be relaunched.