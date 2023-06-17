Putin Says Russia Transferred Children From Ukraine Legally, They Can Meet With Relatives

Russia has legally transferred children from Ukraine as they were taken with the consent of legal representatives, and there was never any obstacle to their reunification with relatives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia has legally transferred children from Ukraine as they were taken with the consent of legal representatives, and there was never any obstacle to their reunification with relatives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"With regards to children: children are sacred. We took them out of the conflict zone to save their lives and health. No one wanted to separate children from their families. We took out entire orphanages, absolutely legally, because the heads of these orphanages were legal representatives," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St.

Petersburg.

Putin noted that the Russian authorities have never opposed the reunification of children with their families and said that their relatives are visiting them and there will never be any obstacles to it.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.