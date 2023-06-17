UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Transferred Children From Ukraine Legally, They Can Meet With Relatives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Putin Says Russia Transferred Children From Ukraine Legally, They Can Meet With Relatives

Russia has legally transferred children from Ukraine as they were taken with the consent of legal representatives, and there was never any obstacle to their reunification with relatives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia has legally transferred children from Ukraine as they were taken with the consent of legal representatives, and there was never any obstacle to their reunification with relatives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"With regards to children: children are sacred. We took them out of the conflict zone to save their lives and health. No one wanted to separate children from their families. We took out entire orphanages, absolutely legally, because the heads of these orphanages were legal representatives," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St.

Petersburg.

Putin noted that the Russian authorities have never opposed the reunification of children with their families and said that their relatives are visiting them and there will never be any obstacles to it.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg From

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

25 minutes ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

26 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

26 minutes ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

27 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

27 minutes ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.