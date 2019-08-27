UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia, Turkey Consider Astana Format To Be Effective For Settlement In Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Russia and Turkey considered the Astana format to be the most effective mechanism for settlement in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Russia and Turkey considered the Astana format to be the most effective mechanism for settlement in Syria.

"When considering relevant international issues, the key attention was certainly paid to the situation in Syria.

Russia and Turkey closely cooperate in the Astana format with the participation of Iran," Putin said at a news conference after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

