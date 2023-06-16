Putin Says Russia Turned to Asia, Latin America, Africa Markets Before Ukraine Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia began to turn to the markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa long before the situation in Ukraine, because the economic leader are changing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia began to turn to the markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa long before the situation in Ukraine, because the economic leader are changing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As I said in my opening remarks, deep transformations are taking place in the world.

After all, we began to reorient ourselves to the markets of Asian countries, to Africa, to Latin America not just yesterday. Long before the tragic events in Ukraine began. Long before. And why? But because the trends of the world economy are changing," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.