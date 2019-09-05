UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia, Ukraine Finalizing Talks On Prisoners Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:37 PM

Putin Says Russia, Ukraine Finalizing Talks on Prisoners Exchange

Russian-Ukrainian talks on prisoners exchange are nearing completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian-Ukrainian talks on prisoners exchange are nearing completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For reasons of humanism, we are approaching the final stage of negotiations that we are conducting, including with the official [Ukrainian] authorities. So, I think that this will be announced in the near future," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, when asked about possible exchanges of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

It was quite difficult for Russian authorities to make decisions regarding specific Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, he noted.

"I think that Mr. [Viktor] Medvedchuk [the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform] will grind me now on this issue. I know that he is especially worried about several people imprisoned in Russia," the president said.

The exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine would be a good step toward normalizing bilateral relations, which is inevitable in the historical perspective, Putin said.

"In the historical perspective this will inevitably happen, there will be a normalization of relations, because we are two parts of the same people. I have spoken about this many times. And as for the near future, it will largely depend on the current Ukrainian leadership," Putin said, answering a question about what will happen to relations with Ukraine after the exchange of prisoners.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Same September Media Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

2 minutes ago

147 Senior Clerks of Sindh Police promoted to next ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.