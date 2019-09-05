Putin Says Russia, Ukraine Finalizing Talks on Prisoners Exchange

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian-Ukrainian talks on prisoners exchange are nearing completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian-Ukrainian talks on prisoners exchange are nearing completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For reasons of humanism, we are approaching the final stage of negotiations that we are conducting, including with the official [Ukrainian] authorities. So, I think that this will be announced in the near future," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, when asked about possible exchanges of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

It was quite difficult for Russian authorities to make decisions regarding specific Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, he noted.

"I think that Mr. [Viktor] Medvedchuk [the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform] will grind me now on this issue. I know that he is especially worried about several people imprisoned in Russia," the president said.

The exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine would be a good step toward normalizing bilateral relations, which is inevitable in the historical perspective, Putin said.

"In the historical perspective this will inevitably happen, there will be a normalization of relations, because we are two parts of the same people. I have spoken about this many times. And as for the near future, it will largely depend on the current Ukrainian leadership," Putin said, answering a question about what will happen to relations with Ukraine after the exchange of prisoners.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.