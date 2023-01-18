Putin Says Russia Under Pressure by Countries Opposed to Anti-Nazi Resolution at UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the countries which voted against the UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism have ganged up to put pressure on Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the countries which voted against the UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism have ganged up to put pressure on Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president held a meeting with veterans of the Eastern Front of the World War II, also known as the Great Patriotic War, and residents of the besieged Leningrad (present-day Saint Petersburg) to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the blockade of Leningrad, which lasted for 872 days.

"Not long ago, a document condemning the glorification of Nazism was put to a vote in the United Nations, and 50 countries voted against it. Who could be against criminalizing the glorification of Nazism? What is this?" Putin said during the meeting.

The countries which voted against the Russian-initiated resolution not only showed "historical and political amnesia" but seized the vote as yet another opportunity to exert political pressure on Moscow.

"For what? In order to maintain a common front of pressure on our country based on the current political situation.

In this regard, unfortunately, not much has changed. Which means that we must consistently protect the historical truth," Putin said.

Preserving historic memory helps to ensure timely response to emerging threats, the Russian president said,� encouraging new generations against treating events prior to their birth as unrelated to them.

"Historical memory must be preserved precisely so that such tragedies that our people experienced during the Great Patriotic War never repeat. There is also a practical point so that we can respond in a timely manner to the threats that arise against our country," Putin said.

The resolution titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" was adopted on December 15 in a 120-50 vote, with 10 abstentions. The United States, EU member states and Ukraine voted against.