Putin Says Russia, Unlike Kiev, Won't Resort To Terrorist Methods

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Russia cannot use terrorist methods, unlike the Ukrainian authorities, because Russia is a state, while Kiev is a "regime," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"Unlike the current Ukrainian authorities, we cannot use terrorist methods. We are a state, while they (Ukraine) have a regime.

And they indeed act like a regime based on terror. They are on high counterintelligence alert and have introduced martial law," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents in answer to a question on whether Ukrainian secret agents are present in Russia.

The president added that the operations of Russian special services must be expanded in the future to better protect the nation from Ukrainian agents.�

