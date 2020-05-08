Putin Says Russia, US Can Largely Contribute to Global Stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, noting that the two countries could significantly contribute to the global stability, being on the forefront of the global challenges response

"Today, Russia and the United States are on the forefront of addressing global challenges. Following the traditions of cooperation, established during the war, and acting 'in the spirit of Elba', our countries could do much for ensuring international safety and stability," Putin said in his address, distributed by the Kremlin.

Russia will always be grateful for the anti-Hitler coalition's contribution to the victory, the president added.